Murman

The Finsbury
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

MURMAN

Lusa Morena

Frog Dylan

Lilies in my Brain

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

1
Lilies In My Brain, Frog Dylan, Lusa Morena and 1 more

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

