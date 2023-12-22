DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blues Bonanza

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blues Bonanza is delighted to present Remi Bankyln! Following the resounding success of our inaugural event with UK Blues legend Errol Linton, we are thrilled to announce our second night of blues magic leading up to Christmas.

Guitarist and singer Remi

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Remi Bankyln

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

