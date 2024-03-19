Top track

Marika Hackman

The Castle and Falcon
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£20.35

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Marika Hackman

+ support

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Marika Hackman

Venue

The Castle and Falcon

The Castle & Falcon, 402 Moseley Rd, Balsall Heath, Birmingham B12 9AT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

