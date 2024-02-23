Top track

WILKINSON

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$35.80

About

Sign up for limited presale access here: https://app.hive.co/l/3tbmur

21+

This event takes place at The Brooklyn Monarch.

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206

21+

Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Wilkinson, Justin Hawkes

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

