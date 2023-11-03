Top track

Normativity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rhumba Club

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Normativity
Got a code?

About

Rhumba Club returns from touring Europe to celebrate his new album with you, in London.

The new record, with its irresistible basslines and synths reminiscent of the legendary Tom Tom Club, is Rhumba Club evolved; a joyous collection of immaculate electro Read more

Presented by Rhumba Club

Lineup

Oliver Marson, Rhumba Club

Venue

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.