Portals Presents: The Hyena Kill & El Moono

Signature Brew Haggerston
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portals is delighted to bring the return of The Hyena Kill and El Moono to fair London town.

We've had both The Hyena Kill and El Moono play Portals Festival and they've both blown the absolute socks off audiences so we can't wait to have them on the same Read more

Presented by Portals.

Lineup

The Hyena Kill, EL MOONO

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

