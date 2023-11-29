DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Portals is delighted to bring the return of The Hyena Kill and El Moono to fair London town.
We've had both The Hyena Kill and El Moono play Portals Festival and they've both blown the absolute socks off audiences so we can't wait to have them on the same
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.