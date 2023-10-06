Top track

Vigilantes del Espejo

Triángulo de Amor Bizarro

SALA APOLO
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Triángulo de Amor Bizarro presentan en directo en Sala Apolo su nuevo trabajo: SED. Un disco que ellos mismos han descrito asi: “$€Ð es un disco mundano y terrenal que trata de emociones primitivas de unos personajes en un mundo hostil, desigual y tecnific Read more

Presented by Apolo

Lineup

Triángulo de Amor Bizarro

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

