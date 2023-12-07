Top track

Richard Dawson + Two White Cranes

St George's Church
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Newcastle's Richard Dawson returns...

Such is the degree to which Richard Dawson has drawn down long drafts from the whirlpools of Elemental North Eastern Archetypes, he may now be one himself. Fearless in his research and willingness to follow his inspir...

Over 14s, under 16s to be accompanied
Presented by Melting Vinyl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

St George's Church

St George's Rd, Brighton BN2 1ED
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

