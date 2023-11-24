DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lethal Injektion: The Raskal Birthday Bash

Club Congress
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BLACK FRIDAY November 24

Doors 7pm

$15 Advance, $20 Day of Show

21+

--LETHAL INJEKTION-- Lethal Injektion the newest Nu Metal sensation founded by Jacob Ryan of Tucson Arizona in December of 2015. The band was put together with Tucson’s hottest top ti Read more

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Lethal Injektion

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.