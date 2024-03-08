DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Appino

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBrescia
€27.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Humanize tour

Tutte le età

Presentato da Shining production srl.

Lineup

Appino

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

