Top track

Dead Cat Chaos Magician

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Excellent Music

King Alfred Phoenix Theatre
29 Sept - 1 Oct
GigsLondon
From £12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead Cat Chaos Magician
Got a code?

About

2 days of rinsing music from the fringes of wild improv & noise to beautiful folk & drone

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Half A Pigeon.

Lineup

6
Sly & the Family Drone, UKAEA, Agathe Max and 6 more

Venue

King Alfred Phoenix Theatre

149 North End Road, Barnet, London, NW11 7HY, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.