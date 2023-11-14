Top track

Fucked Up - Turn The Season

Fucked Up

Petit Bain
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Rendez-vous le 14 novembre pour le concert exceptionnel de Fucked Up à Petit Bain

Pour les billets au tarif "RSA & Étudiants" un justificatif vous sera demandéà l'entrée. Si vous n'êtes pas en mesure de présenter votre justificatif, l'entrée à Petit B Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Fucked Up

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

