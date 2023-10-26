Top track

MADMADMAD - Gwarn

Madmadmad

Hyde Park Book Club
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

London post-punk electronic trio MADMADMAD fizzes with a combustible energy. Shaped by the mutant sounds of no wave, post-punk and disco, the band aims to create unbridled joy in a fearless collision of genres that beckon you to the dancefloor.

Brudenell Presents

Lineup

MADMADMAD

Venue

Hyde Park Book Club

27-29 Headingley Ln, Leeds LS6 1BL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

