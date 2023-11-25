DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Linecheck CLOSING PARTY With Robot

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJBologna
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Linecheck and ROBOT Festival presents Linecheck Closing Party, set to be in Bologna for the first time ever in Linecheck’s history.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH - DUMBO - BOLOGNA

On stage will perform Marta Del Grandi with her ethereal dream pop, the Belgian Read more

Presented by Music Innovation Hub Spa.

Lineup

Cosmo

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.