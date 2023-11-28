Top track

Kitty Montague

Kitty Montague

The Old Blue Last
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10

About

Citizen Live is happy to announce Kitty Montague live at The Old Blue Last

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Kitty Montague

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

