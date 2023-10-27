Top track

Percolate presents: DJ Boring, salute, SUCHI

FØRGE
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsSheffield
From £11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Percolate touch down at Forge with a stacked lineup for a spooky dance floor shakedown...

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

salute, DJ Boring, SUCHI

Venue

FØRGE

148 Effingham Road, Sheffield, S4 7ZB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

