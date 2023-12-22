DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FULL LINE UP ANNOUNCED SOON
Basement -
24hr Garage Girls
+ Special Guests TBA!
10 Years Of 24hr Garage Girls
Friday 22nd December
XOYO, London
10pm - 4am - 18+ Event
(Last Entry 2am)
Brought to you by 24hr Garage Girls & Weird Science
