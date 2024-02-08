Top track

Dave Hause - Damn Personal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dave Hause + Will Hoge

Supersonic Records
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dave Hause - Damn Personal
Got a code?

About

Dave Hause en concert au Supersonic Records !

Depuis la sortie de son premier album Resolutions en 2011, l'auteur-compositeur de Philadephie, chanteur et guitariste de The Loved Ones, a mis toute sa vie dans sa musique.

Il en va de même pour Drive It Lik Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Will Hoge, Dave Hause

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.