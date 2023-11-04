Top track

Native State

Kontravoid + Kris Baha live EU Tour

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBologna
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KONTRAVOID + KRIS BAHA live EU Tour

______________________

TESSERAMENTO AICS 2023-2024 OBBLIGATORIO ON LINE QUI: https://tanksc.it/

POSSIBILITA RITIRO, SOLO TESSERA, UN’ORA PRIMA DELL’INIZIO DELL’EVENTO.

Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

Kris Baha, Kontravoid

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

