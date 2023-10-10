DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Curso de Moldes Rígidos Industriales Para Cerámica

SSUAVE 3000
10 Oct - 9 Nov
WorkshopBarcelona
€227The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Este curso de 5 sesiones está enfocado a personas que deseen alcanzar el nivel técnico necesario para la producción de matrices y moldes para la reproducción cerámica, garantizando su viabilidad en porcelana.

Pensado para que de una manera muy rápida y fá Read more

Organizado por SSUAVE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

SSUAVE 3000

Carrer De Còrsega 689, 08026 Barcelona, provincia de Barcelona, España
Open in maps
Doors open5:15 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.