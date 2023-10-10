DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

tear drop: emo rap night

NOTO Houston
Tue, 10 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyHouston
$6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

TEAR DROP xx EMO RAP NIGHT

featuring music from lil peep, trippie redd, juice wrld - to travis scott, baby keem, and more !!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

NOTO Houston

3215 Mckinney Street, Houston, Texas 77003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
850 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.