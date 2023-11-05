DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Mega Record Fair

PROJECT HOUSE
Sun, 5 Nov, 11:00 am
The Mega Record Fair returns to Project House on Sunday 5th November 2023 featuring a variety of traders from around the country!

This is a free event and this ticket does not guarantee entry. Please arrive early to avoid disappointment.

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 am
1000 capacity

