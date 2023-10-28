Top track

Home

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RESISTANCE Halloweekend Adriatique, Kölsch, Andhim

M2 Miami
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Home
Got a code?

About

Season 1 of RESISTANCE Miami resumes starting on Halloween Weekend! Come dance with us on October 28th to celebrate the return of the RESISTANCE Miami Club Residency running every Saturday at M2 Miami. Swiss duo Adriatique headline this special night as Kö...

Presented by RESISTANCE Miami.

Lineup

1
Adriatique, Kölsch, Andhim and 1 more

Venue

M2 Miami

1235 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, Florida 33139, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.