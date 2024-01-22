DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarah Jarosz: Live Performance + Q&A + Signing

Rough Trade East
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a live in-store performance, Q&A and signing from Sarah Jarosz. This unique event celebrates the release of her new album, 'Polaroid Lovers', released via Concord.

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Sarah Jarosz

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

