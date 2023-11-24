Top track

Dimitri From Paris - Music Saved My Life - Marshall Jefferson Remix

Glitterbox | Milano

Magazzini Generali.
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyMilano
€28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Siamo orgogliosi di portare per la prima volta in Italia GLITTERBOX uno degli eventi più importanti nel mondo del clubbing. Dopo le residenze del Printworks di Londra, dell' Hi ad Ibiza finalmente arriva a Milano con una line up davvero sepciale! Housic mu...

Presentato da Magazzini Generali.

Lineup

2
Louie Vega, Dirty Channels, Art of Tones and 2 more

Venue

Magazzini Generali.

Via Pietrasanta, 16, 20141 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

