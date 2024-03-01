Top track

Hutch X Ex-Giant

Hot Box
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In 2022 Twang-Pop Post Yacht-Rock Soft Psychers Hutch had an astounding first year releasing three singles, picking up a strong organic following, hitting the festival circuit, receiving BBC and international radio attention, making the glastonbury longlis...

All ages event under 16's must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ex-Giant, Hutch

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

