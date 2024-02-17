Top track

honey thighs

STRONGBOI

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Strongboi é um novo projeto nascido em Berlim a partir de uma colaboração ardente entre Ziv Yamin e Alice Phoebe Lou. Iniciado como um projeto de paixão entre dois amigos próximos, com uma visão super lo-fi de usar principalmente teclados casio e brinquedo...

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:30 pm

