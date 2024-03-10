DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NIA

Sala Upload
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBarcelona
Nia Correia es una todoterreno imparable, con una gran versatilidad musical e interpretativa y una carrera absolutamente prometedora que avanza a un ritmo incesante con una proyección en ascenso que seguirá sumando éxitos en este 2023. La trayectoria music

Organizado por Sala Upload.

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.