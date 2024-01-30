DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Brothertiger

Sneaky Pete's
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A windows-down car ride through the desert. Graceful surfers shredding blue swells. A suburban road lit only by streetlamps. The big round sun, shimmering over a distant horizon. These are just a few of the images conjured by Brothertiger, the stunning new...

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Brothertiger

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

