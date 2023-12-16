Top track

Regal - Still Raving

Techno Before Christmas: Regal, Lee Ann Roberts, & Zander PSR

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
About

Presented by Dirty Epic and Synthetik Minds, the fifth edition of Techno Before Christmas welcomes Regal, Lee Ann Roberts, and Zander PSR.

Presented by The Forward Vision LLC dba 6am Group.
Lineup

Regal, Lee Ann Roberts

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

