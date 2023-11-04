Top track

Spite House - Afraid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spite House

Salty's Beach Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$18.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Spite House - Afraid
Got a code?

About

SSSPN Vol. 73! Spite House and Heavy Hex on tour.

Spite House

Heavy Hex

Magic Gherlin

Ok Buddy

Snow Channel

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Shore Style Punk Night.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Spite House

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.