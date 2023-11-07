DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Angeles Anni Novanta. Jeffrey Lebowski passa la giornata tra una partita di bowling con gli amici Donny e Walter, una visita al supermercato in accappatoio e uno spinello. Un giorno però due brutti ceffi gli orinano sull’unico tappeto del suo appartame...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.