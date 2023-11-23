DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Mad Andy's Peep Show Quiz

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
SocialLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Iam Noble, AKA Big Mad Andy has stocked up on Breakfast Room Green and is ready to bring his infamous Peep Show Quiz to Night Tales Loft Hackney for the first time!

Famed for his emotionally unstable yet lovable painter/decorator, Big Mad Andy will delve...

Presented by Night Tales Loft.

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

