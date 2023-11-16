DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vernissage de L'Atlas

211
Thu, 16 Nov, 6:00 pm
ArtParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vernissage de L'Atlas au 211

Depuis deux décennies, L'Atlas (de son vrai nom Jules Dedet Granel) montre le passé à travers le prisme du présent, enfaisant dialoguer librement de nombreux mouvements artistiques. Le meilleur des arts optique, abstrait, mini...

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

