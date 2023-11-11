Top track

La Dame Blanch, DJ Fabuloso, DJ Pauw

La Cita Bar
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$28.33

Event information

La Dame Blanche returns to La Cita! Plus DJs Fabuloso and Pauw in the mix!

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by La Cita.

Lineup

La Dame Blanche

Venue

La Cita Bar

336 South Hill Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

