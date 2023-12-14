Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Creeping Jean

Thu, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Warm & Fuzzy
About

Putting a modern twist on the vintage 60s & 70s sound, Creeping Jean are a Brighton six piece offering up huge Indie-Rock tunes to cut through the haze. Having picked up ongoing support from BBC Radio1, BBC radio 6 Music and playlisting on Radio X, planet...

Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Creeping Jean

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

