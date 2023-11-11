DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Us on Saturday 11th November for the Sebright Arms Sonic Catering Banquet, celebrating the reopening of our in-house 'party' kitchen.
FREE CANAPÉS / FREE COCKTAIL / FREE ENTRY
8 hours of partying across 2 floors / RSVP and get your complimentary coc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.