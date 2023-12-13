DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BIRTH-TAY 2023: A DANCE NIGHT

El Club Detroit
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJDetroit
From $17.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
IDK ABOUT YOU, BUT I'M FEELING LIKE PARTYING TOO! 🥳

MAKE THE WHOLE PLACE SHIMMER AT:

🎁 El Club - Detroit

🥂 Wednesday, December 13

🎈 7:00PM

👸🏼 ALL AGES

There’s glitter on the floor after the ParTAY// GET TICKETS @ 22andgood4u.com 🎉

This Decemb...

All ages
Presented by 22 & Good 4 U.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

