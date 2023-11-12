DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Joe Deadwildin Birthday Celebration/ Music Showcase/ Jam Session

Purgatory
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come celebrate the birthday of Musician Joseph Deadwiley. Live performance by the Deadwildin band. Guest appearances by Dr. Bass & The Experiment & A. Jam session following performances. Sounds by OmgCornelio

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

