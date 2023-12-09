DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Laundry Day: Queermas Special

The Piper
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartySaint Leonards
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Laundry Day: Queermas Special

The queer club night of St Leonards returns for our last event of the year, and we’re going out in style. Upstairs at The Piper, Christmas can be anything you want it to be, so get dressed up and come and celebrate with us!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs