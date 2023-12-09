DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Laundry Day: Queermas Special
The queer club night of St Leonards returns for our last event of the year, and we’re going out in style. Upstairs at The Piper, Christmas can be anything you want it to be, so get dressed up and come and celebrate with us!...
