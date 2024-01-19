Top track

Neck Deep - It Won't Be Like This Forever

Neck Deep: Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsNottingham
From £14.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham is very excited to present an in-store acoustic performance and signing from Neck Deep. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Neck Deep' released via Hopeless Records.

Tickets for this event also include a...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Neck Deep

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

