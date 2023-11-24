DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Midnight Break

Le Flow
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le Student Break vous donne RDV le Vendredi 24 Novembre pour mettre le FEU au FLOW avec @snight_b !

AU PROGRAMME

DJ SET EXCLUSIF by @snight_b : vos retours sont incroyables sur chaque soirée, il sera de retour pour mettre le FEU le 24 Novembre !

Vue U...

Présenté par Student Break.

Lineup

Venue

Le Flow

4 Port des Invalides, 75007 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

