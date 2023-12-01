DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sex Change: The Pageant

Purgatory
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MAUVE & EVANGELINE PRESENT:

SEX CHANGE:THE PAGEANT

On Friday December 1 Brooklyn’s only Kings as Queens-Queens as Kings Drag show becomes Brooklyn’s first Kings as Queens-Queens as Kings drag competition as 7 Cunty Competitors battle for the title of Bro...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

