Amanda Grace Release Show w/ Fathom Lane

Icehouse
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

Amanda Grace is a Minnesota native has released music drifting between folk, alt- pop/rock and Americana. With roots as a pianist her writing is thematically varied with an emphasis on

This is an 18+ event!
Presented by Icehouse.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Fathom Lane

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

