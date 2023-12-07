DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
VERSES Poetry Night, one of the best kept secrets in the scene is back this December with a special end of year celebration. VERSES have showcased the best talent from across the UK, from veterans to first timers - working across a number of London venues...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.