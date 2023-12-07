DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VERSES Poetry Night: End of Year Special

Doña
Thu, 7 Dec, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
VERSES Poetry Night, one of the best kept secrets in the scene is back this December with a special end of year celebration. VERSES have showcased the best talent from across the UK, from veterans to first timers - working across a number of London venues...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by VERSES Poetry Night.

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

