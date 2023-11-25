Top track

Chris Lake & Lee Foss - Lies, Deception, And Fantasy

Repopulate Mars New York [Night Show] by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Lee Foss’ legendary Repopulate Mars featuring an anticipated lineup to be announced soon at Brooklyn’s crown jewel, The Roof at Superior Ingredients on November 25th.

Repopulate Mars has become synonymous with cutting-edge productions, hosting groundbreak...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

Arielle Free, Lee Foss, CID

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

