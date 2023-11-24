DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RUMBA! Thanksgiving edition

Republic Latin Fusion
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for a full night of Intense Perreo While GLOWING in the dark! as we transform the venue into a mesmerizing dance floor. Our talented DJ's will be spinning the your favorite Latin/ Mix Pop hits all night long.

🗓️: Friday November 24th

⏰: 11:30PM-...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Republic Latin Fusion.

Republic Latin Fusion

181 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open11:30 pm
500 capacity

