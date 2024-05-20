Top track

ACID MOTHERS TEMPLE - Interplanetary Love

Acid Mothers Temple

Hot Box
Mon, 20 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O., commonly shortened to Acid Mothers Temple or AMT, is a Japanese rock band, the core of which formed in 1995. The band is led by guitarist Kawabata Makoto and early in their career featured many musicians an...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

