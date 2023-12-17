DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TeXChromosome presents the KOOP Family Come Together: A Gathering of Holiday Voices
Join the staff and volunteers of Austin's best community radio station - KOOP - from noon to 5pm for a Celebration of the Season.
Music provided by Rosie Flores, Patric...
