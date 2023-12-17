Top track

KOOP Holiday Party & Market: A Gathering of Holiday Voices

Radio East
Sun, 17 Dec, 12:00 pm
GigsAustin
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

TeXChromosome presents the KOOP Family Come Together: A Gathering of Holiday Voices

Join the staff and volunteers of Austin's best community radio station - KOOP - from noon to 5pm for a Celebration of the Season.

Music provided by Rosie Flores, Patric...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Radio East.

Lineup

Rosie Flores, Patricia Vonne, Matt Hubbard

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

