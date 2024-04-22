DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Samara Joy

Band on the Wall
Mon, 22 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£44.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With her GRAMMY-Award winning and chart-topping album, Linger Awhile, 23-year-old Samara Joy makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next mononymous jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable Verve Records. Her voice, rich...

10+ U16's accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.

Lineup

Venue

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

